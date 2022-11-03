OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 84,202 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Rating) by 194.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,202 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 448,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $212,000.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:HDEF opened at $19.19 on Thursday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $24.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96.

