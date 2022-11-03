OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 29,845 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 601.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $79.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.93. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.35 and a 52-week high of $111.08.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

