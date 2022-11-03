OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 6.91% of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROAM. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 60,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period.
Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSEARCA ROAM opened at $18.34 on Thursday. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $25.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.16.
