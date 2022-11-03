OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) by 808.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,374 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.64% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHMD opened at $25.36 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.38.

