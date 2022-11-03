OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.82% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 81.8% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 18,709 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 120.2% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 77.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 134.8% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 13,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.62. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.82 and a 52 week high of $71.43.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.