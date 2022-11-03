OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 904.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,432 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.32% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 132.7% during the first quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 44,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 130.6% during the first quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after buying an additional 67,407 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPX opened at $84.98 on Thursday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $78.50 and a 12-month high of $136.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.17.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

