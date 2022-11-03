OLD Mission Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,945 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter valued at $268,000.

Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average is $66.18. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $90.21.

