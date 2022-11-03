OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 55,585 Shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its position in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,585 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 3.31% of Cambria Global Value ETF worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 143,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 19,302 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 814.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 185,251 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 360,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 32,389 shares during the period.

Get Cambria Global Value ETF alerts:

Cambria Global Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GVAL opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.