OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 235,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 42,439 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,319,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,476,000 after buying an additional 261,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

TAK stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAK. Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

