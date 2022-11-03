Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Purchased by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Omnicell accounts for approximately 2.6% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Omnicell by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after buying an additional 10,487 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Omnicell by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.08. 21,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average is $103.59. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $187.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMCL. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $145.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,263.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.