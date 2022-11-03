Ontology Gas Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.05 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Ontology Gas token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $103.32 million and $5.05 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,212.43 or 0.30834243 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012043 BTC.

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas’ genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 323,084,248 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.The Ontology Gas (ONG) is the token developed by to be the platform gas. Ontology uses a dual token (ONT and ONG) model. ONT is the coin and can be used for staking in consensus, whereas ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.The official Ontology Gas token ticker is “ONG” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

