Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Lowered by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,183 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Price Performance

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.08. 367,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,525,338. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

