Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 997,111 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,465 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $63,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 269,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 38,538 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 8.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Oracle Trading Up 0.1 %

ORCL traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $75.23. The stock had a trading volume of 273,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,525,338. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.93. The company has a market capitalization of $202.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

