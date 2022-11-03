Orbs Market Capitalization Reaches $93.67 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (ORBS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Orbs token can currently be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Orbs has a market capitalization of $93.67 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,264.14 or 0.31154593 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012168 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 tokens. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com.

Buying and Selling Orbs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

