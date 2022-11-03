Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Sold by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC decreased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 76,256 shares during the quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons accounts for approximately 3.9% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.48% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inherent Group LP boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 2,935,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,100 shares during the period. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at $9,104,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,711,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,276,000 after acquiring an additional 315,943 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 138,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 828,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 121,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OEC stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $15.64. 7,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,835. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $951.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Insider Activity

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.77 per share, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,144.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Further Reading

