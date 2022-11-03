Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Trading ∞ Higher

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) shares traded up ∞ on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.40. 61,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 113,555 shares.

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$250.90 million and a P/E ratio of -22.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.40.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

