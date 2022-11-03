OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at JMP Securities

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of KIDS opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $36.36 and a 52-week high of $73.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average is $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $831.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.63 and a beta of 0.79.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

