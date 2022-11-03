Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $49.11.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 14.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,416,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,854 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 26.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,633,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,936,000 after purchasing an additional 544,570 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,483,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 183.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 455,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 42.5% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,266,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,864,000 after purchasing an additional 377,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

