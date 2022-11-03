Owl Rock Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 20,160 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,477% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,278 put options.
Shares of NYSE ORCC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 39,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,282. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.91. Owl Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.59 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, VP Alexis Maged bought 29,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $385,030.95. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,139.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $34,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.
