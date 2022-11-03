Owl Rock Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCCGet Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 20,160 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,477% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,278 put options.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 39,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,282. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.91. Owl Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.59 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owl Rock Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Alexis Maged bought 29,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $385,030.95. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,139.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $34,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

