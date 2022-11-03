Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $13.10 million and approximately $222,682.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,182.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00023193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00300883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00114331 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.05 or 0.00728604 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.01 or 0.00564886 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00229997 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,543,520 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

