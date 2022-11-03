Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is WJ Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

WJ Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,712 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 6.2% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after buying an additional 902,182 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,735,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,753,000 after buying an additional 123,778 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,513,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,043 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,490,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 246,571 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $45.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,604 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.94.

