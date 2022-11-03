Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $450.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $475.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $182.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

