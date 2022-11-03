Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHK. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of research firms have commented on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

CHK stock opened at $102.26 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.82 and a 200 day moving average of $93.41.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.16 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.46%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

