Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.6% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 48.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,486,000 after purchasing an additional 59,769 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.2% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.7% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 103,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,289,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $178.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $183.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

