Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 1.3% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.64.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $235.97 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 771.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.63.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,032.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

