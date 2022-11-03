Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 86,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Pfizer by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Pfizer by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after buying an additional 153,642 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

