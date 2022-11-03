Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $986,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in 3M by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.73.

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,792,151 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMM opened at $122.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.35. The company has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

