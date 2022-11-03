Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,917,000 after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 133.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.3 %

CARR opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $57.97.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

