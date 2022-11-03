Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,532,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 833.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,289,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,653,000 after purchasing an additional 87,907 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 267.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 26,215 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $213.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

