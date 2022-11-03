Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 307 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after buying an additional 11,394,496 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after buying an additional 4,261,780 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $281,635,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $200,316,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $147,019,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.64.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $72.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average of $77.09.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.