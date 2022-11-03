Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.18% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.
Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of PCRX traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.28. 18,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,590. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $50.14 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.12.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 35.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.
About Pacira BioSciences
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
