Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Shares of PCRX traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.28. 18,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,590. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $50.14 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.12.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 35.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

