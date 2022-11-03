Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Gap Down to $85.35

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $85.35, but opened at $77.45. Palomar shares last traded at $71.45, with a volume of 2,481 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Palomar from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JMP Securities lowered Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.55 and a 200 day moving average of $70.47.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,248.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 11,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $835,254.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,388 shares in the company, valued at $43,180,844.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,965 shares of company stock worth $4,195,664. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 133.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 85.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palomar in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palomar by 21.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

