PARK CIRCLE Co Purchases 14,000 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for approximately 1.1% of PARK CIRCLE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,191,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,657,000 after buying an additional 2,899,917 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 35,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,116,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,225,000 after purchasing an additional 473,012 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 122.2% during the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 84,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 46,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 102.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 402,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,524,000 after buying an additional 203,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.66. The company had a trading volume of 19,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $0.649 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.17%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

