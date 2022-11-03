Parnassus Investments LLC Reduces Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Parnassus Investments LLC lowered its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,793 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $17,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $260.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

