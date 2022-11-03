Parnassus Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Parnassus Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,660 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Match Group worth $10,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after buying an additional 3,955,469 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 327.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,345,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,793 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 62.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,571,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,331 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,568,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,383,000 after purchasing an additional 920,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 44.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,744,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,433,000 after purchasing an additional 844,894 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.61, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.45. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $164.56.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

