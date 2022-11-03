Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Parsons to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of PSN stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 64,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,673. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.45. Parsons has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Parsons had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $2,905,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 122,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,565.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 64.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 93.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 610.0% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

