Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Position Cut by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 116,181 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $26,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $920,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PATK opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.88. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $86.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.18%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $1,268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Patrick Industries from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

