Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 137 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,683 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,848 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 49,893 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 150,311 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $37,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $273.07. 148,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,091. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.85. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $276.67. The firm has a market cap of $200.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

