Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $9,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,784 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,560,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,704,000 after buying an additional 14,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,169,000 after buying an additional 393,593 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,403,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,311,000 after acquiring an additional 47,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.63. 34,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,255. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $107.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.76.

