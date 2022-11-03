PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.07-$4.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.50 billion-$27.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.81 billion. PayPal also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.18-$1.20 EPS.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna lowered PayPal from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.21.

PayPal stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.55. The stock had a trading volume of 22,401,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,245,092. The company has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.55. PayPal has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $231.92.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1,353.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $166,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,165 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,008,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $694,871,000 after acquiring an additional 324,814 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $24,876,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 377.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,354,000 after acquiring an additional 203,322 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

