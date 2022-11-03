PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) EVP David W. Kim Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) EVP David W. Kim acquired 1,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.61 per share, with a total value of $18,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $277.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.71. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $26.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 68.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

