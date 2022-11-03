PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CFO R Scott Meyers Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $73,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,276,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

R Scott Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $60,150.00.

PDC Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $70.21 on Thursday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.55.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PDC Energy by 350.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

