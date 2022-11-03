Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading 11.4% Higher

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) traded up 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.84 and last traded at $25.87. 118,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,151,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,106 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 161,885 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 80.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,469 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at $2,482,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at $2,764,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 11.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,762 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

