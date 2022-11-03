Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading 11.4% Higher

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) traded up 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.84 and last traded at $25.87. 118,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,151,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.
Peabody Energy Trading Up 3.8 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy
Peabody Energy Company Profile
Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peabody Energy (BTU)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.