Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Major Shareholder Sells $117,215.92 in Stock

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 42,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $117,215.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,943.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

5Am Partners Iv, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pear Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, November 2nd, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 10,578 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $28,772.16.

On Friday, September 16th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 351 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $614.25.

On Wednesday, September 14th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 285,067 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $553,029.98.

On Thursday, September 8th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 304,322 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $550,822.82.

On Tuesday, September 6th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 311,160 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $734,337.60.

On Thursday, August 18th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 222,761 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $345,279.55.

On Tuesday, August 16th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 167,162 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $297,548.36.

Pear Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEAR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pear Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEAR shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pear Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About Pear Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.