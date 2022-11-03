Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Major Shareholder Sells $117,215.92 in Stock

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEARGet Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 42,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $117,215.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,943.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

5Am Partners Iv, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 2nd, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 10,578 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $28,772.16.
  • On Friday, September 16th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 351 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $614.25.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 285,067 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $553,029.98.
  • On Thursday, September 8th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 304,322 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $550,822.82.
  • On Tuesday, September 6th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 311,160 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $734,337.60.
  • On Thursday, August 18th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 222,761 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $345,279.55.
  • On Tuesday, August 16th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 167,162 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $297,548.36.

Pear Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEAR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEARGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pear Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pear Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEAR shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pear Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

