Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Major Shareholder Sells $28,772.16 in Stock

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 10,578 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $28,772.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 539,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,259.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

5Am Partners Iv, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 42,164 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $117,215.92.

On Friday, September 16th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 351 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $614.25.

On Wednesday, September 14th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 285,067 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $553,029.98.

On Thursday, September 8th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 304,322 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $550,822.82.

On Tuesday, September 6th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 311,160 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $734,337.60.

On Thursday, August 18th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 222,761 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $345,279.55.

On Tuesday, August 16th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 167,162 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $297,548.36.

Pear Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEAR opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pear Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

