PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells $430,719.84 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) Director Anne Mccallion sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $430,719.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,539 shares in the company, valued at $137,715.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anne Mccallion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Anne Mccallion sold 7,941 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $460,022.13.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:PFSI traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.38. 547,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,754. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.34.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $511.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Stories

