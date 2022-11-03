PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Derek Stark Sells 7,500 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) insider Derek Stark sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $403,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Derek Stark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Derek Stark sold 5,705 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $323,017.10.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.33. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $511.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

