PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,558,000 after buying an additional 490,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after buying an additional 5,352,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,768,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,271,000 after acquiring an additional 77,140 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.4 %

PEP traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $177.47. The company had a trading volume of 50,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $244.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $183.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.15.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.