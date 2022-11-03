PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of PKI traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.12. 998,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,628. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $203.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.