Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.25

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 173090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 4.63.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $665,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 947,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,005,838.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $665,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 947,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,005,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,187,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,688,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,500. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $65,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $79,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $106,000.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.