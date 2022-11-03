Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.25

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 173090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
Permian Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 4.63.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $65,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $79,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $106,000.
Permian Resources Company Profile
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
